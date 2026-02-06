Haryana ACS (Health) directs DCs to ensure availability of one functional hearse van in districts

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra has directed all deputy commissioners in the state to ensure availability of at least one functional hearse van service in each district.

She pointed out that for dignified transportation of deceased persons, hearse vans are essential.

While hearse van services are being provided in several districts through the Indian Red Cross Society and various NGOs, she directed to improve public awareness about the availability and contact details of these services.

The directions come close on the heels after Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) took suo motu cognisance of body of a 35-year-old woman, who died during treatment at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad, being taken home on an open motorised pushcart owing to the family's inability to pay for transportation.

"All deputy commissioners are hereby directed to ensure that at least one functional hearse van service is available and operational in each district," Misra said, according to an official statement on Friday.

She added that the service may be arranged through the Indian Red Cross Society, reputed NGOs, or any other duly authorised agency.

Misra has further directed that the Civil Surgeon in each district should ensure that contact numbers of all operational hearse vans--operated by the Indian Red Cross Society/NGOs/ authorised agencies--are prominently displayed at all government health institutions.

