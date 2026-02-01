Haryana: Action against illegal mining led to 1,264 cases in 2025; probe over in 88 pc of FIRs

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, while tightening its grip on illegal mining activities, registered 1,264 cases and arrested 1,286 accused during the year 2025, officials said on Sunday.

Out of these, 1,122 FIRs have already been disposed of, they added.

During this period, the Enforcement Bureau teams conducted raids at 6,898 locations across the state in connection with illegal mining of soil, sand, and gravel, and seized 2,637 vehicles on the spot.

DGP Ajay Singhal on Sunday said the Bureau's clear vision for the year 2026 is centred on "smart, strict and sensitive enforcement". He added that the agency will be developed as a technology-driven, result-oriented and fully accountable unit so that decisive action can be taken against illegal mining, power theft, illegal liquor, water theft and other such activities.

In 2026, real-time data analytics, inter-departmental intelligence sharing and coordinated joint actions across the state will be further strengthened, the DGP said, according to an official statement.

Singhal said the objective of Haryana Police is not limited to only enforcement, but also establish fear of law and respect for rules, thereby building a safe, disciplined and development-oriented Haryana.

The Bureau carried out a special campaign against illegal activities, especially illegal mining.

With the objective of curbing illegal activities, the Bureau team inspected 6,898 mining sites last year. In this regard, 1,264 cases were registered, and 1,286 persons were arrested and proceeded against.