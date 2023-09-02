Haryana ADGP O P Singh urges officials to amplify anti-drug operations

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau ADGP O P Singh emphasised the importance of harnessing actionable human and tech intelligence to streamline anti-drug operations.

Advertisment

The newly-appointed official also urged his team to amplify its operations in transforming the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) into a formidable fighting machine, an official statement said on Saturday.

"Deep diving into the past cases from the last three years as well as intelligence reports from diverse central and state government agencies will give us insights into the top 100 habitual offenders. Our strategy should be to checkmate them with man-to-man marking," Singh said.

In his inaugural meeting with the officials of HSNCB at Panchkula, the ADGP lauded their commendable progress in the war against narcotics and laid out a vision for stronger anti-drug measures.

Advertisment

Singh, highlighting their achievement, appreciated the bureau's efforts in detecting a substantial 280 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, between January and August this year.

Of these, drugs in 38 cases were identified in commercial quantities.

"The bureau's exemplary work did not stop there, their preventive detentions and the forfeiture of crime proceeds have been equally commendable," he underlined.

Advertisment

Singh remarked, "Together with innovative awareness campaigns that scare people away from drugs, these accomplishments are set to create a significant dent in the illicit drug trade within the state and the region." In a move to bolster cyber capabilities, Singh instructed the establishment of dedicated cyber units in all five HSNCB hubs located at Ambala, Rohtak, Gurugram, Karnal and Hisar.

These units, as he highlighted, will play a pivotal role in analysing call details, identifying incriminating numbers, performing dump analysis of hotspots, scouring open-source data, and maximising the potential of the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) -- a federal intelligence gathering organisation. His directive was clear, "Each unit should aim to generate a minimum of five actionable intelligence reports monthly." Understanding the significance of feedback, ADGP Singh advocated for open communication with critics of the police's performance.

"Engaging in dialogues will not only help us understand their viewpoints, but also fortify the bureau's anti-drug measures," he stated.

Advertisment

The senior official also entrusted superintendents of police Shashank Sawan and Nikita Khattar with the task of devising a robust action plan for innovative drug awareness campaigns.

This plan, he said, should encompass elements like virtual reality (VR) experiences, interactive workshops, storytelling podcasts, augmented reality (AR) campaigns, digital content like memes and short clips, interactive apps, youth ambassador programmes, virtual challenges, and strategic collaborations with influencers.

"The aim," he said, "should be to scare people, particularly children and youth, away from drug and encourage them for a productive lifestyle marked by pursuit of good health, new skills and happiness." PTI SUN SRY SRY