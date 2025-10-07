Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar shoots himself dead at Chandigarh residence

New Delhi: A senior Haryana-cadre IPS officer, ADGP Y Puran Kumar, was found dead at his Chandigarh home on Tuesday.

The 2001 batch officer was the inspector general, Police Training Centre, in Sunaria, Rohtak.

His wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, is currently on an official visit to Japan with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and is expected to return soon.

Initial reports suggest he died by suicide using his service weapon.

Kumar’s body was found inside his residence, and a formal investigation has begun to determine what led to his death.

There has been no official confirmation on the reason behind the suicide. Police are checking Kumar’s phone and other items for clues while waiting for forensic and ballistic reports. The family has not made any public statement.

"At around 1.30 pm, we received information at Sector 11 police station. The SHO, Sector 11, and his team inspected the scene. A reported suicide had taken place... The body has been identified that of Y Puran Kumar, IPS officer," Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters.

Asked if there was any suicide note, she said, "A team of the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) is inspecting the spot and investigations are on." Those present in the house at the time are being questioned, the SSP said.