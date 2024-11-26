Haryana advancing democratic principles in line with Constitution's core spirit: CM Saini

Kurukshetra: The Haryana government is continually advancing democratic principles through its progressive social and economic policies, guided by the core values of the Constitution, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said during the Constitution Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Addressing a state-level celebration of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Saini said the decision to abrogate Article 370 is a true tribute to BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Paying homage to Dr B R Ambedkar and others who played a key role in drafting and framing the country's Constitution, the chief minister said it was a proud day for every citizen.

'We the People' in the Preamble of the Constitution represents India's collective voice, a pledge of unity and integrity, and a manifestation of people's trust in the Republic, he said.

Haryana is also committed to realising Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision of "integral humanism" and "Antyodaya" while adhering to the prime minister's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas', Saini said.

He said the celebration of Constitution Day began in 2015 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Lauding Ambedkar's contribution in drafting the Constitution, Saini said: "While the Constitution gives us rights, it also emphasises the importance of duties. We must strike a balance between duties and rights." He said the Constitution has woven a nation of diverse cultures into a thread of unity.

"India's ancient tradition of self-governance was realised through the adoption of the Constitution 75 years ago. It established a Republic founded on equality, justice, and high ideals while ensuring freedom of thought and equal opportunities for all," the chief minister said.

"The Constitution's Amrit Mahotsav provides an opportunity to reflect, understand, and adopt its values in daily life, demonstrating true citizenship and reverence for the Constitution," he added.