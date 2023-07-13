Haryana and Punjab villagers join hands to build embankment along swollen Ghaggar river

Patiala, Jul 13 (PTI) In a display of solidarity and resilience, the villagers of Punjab and Haryana joined hands to construct a vital embankment along the turbulent Ghaggar river in Haryana's border village of Bhuni in Ambala district.

Owing to the recent incessant rains, the Ghaggar river swelled to alarming levels, threatening the villages located on its banks.

Recognising the imminent danger, the government responded swiftly by providing essential heavy earth-moving machines to aid in the construction of the embankment.

However, it was the unwavering determination and cooperation between Bhuni's residents and people from nearby villages that became the driving force behind this remarkable endeavour.

Villagers and authorities together worked tirelessly for the past four days, pooling their resources and determined to safeguard their lives, homes, and livelihoods.

Undeterred by the challenging circumstances, men, women, and children from the two states united in a common cause.

The executive member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Jarnail Singh Kartarpur visited Bhuni and expressed gratitude to the people who have saved many villages by building the embankment.

"This is an exemplary display of solidarity by the brothers of our neighbouring state," Kartarpaur said.

Bhuni Sarpanch Gurcharan Singh said that "both Punjab and Haryana are brothers and helping each other is the spirit of humanity".

Acknowledging the pressing needs arising from this demanding task, the villagers mobilised additional resources to arrange fodder for cattle and set up communal kitchens, ensuring that food was available for all.

Additionally, dry ration packets were distributed among the villagers, guaranteeing sustenance even in the face of potential shortages.

To help the villagers, the SGPC extended support by arranging clean drinking water and medical aid, prioritising the well-being of those involved.

The residents of Bhuni Village and the adjoining villages in Punjab have exemplified true heroism, showcasing the strength that emerges when diverse communities join hands, a local resident here said.

Notably, Punjab's Patiala and its neighbouring Ambala district in Haryana are the two worst-hit districts in these states due to the recent flooding caused by days of incessant rains. PTI COR SUN RPA