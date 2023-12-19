Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau registered 1,140 corruption cases since 2015, Vij tells House

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered 1,140 corruption cases and the police have filed 396 since 2015, Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

Vij was replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Jagbir Singh Malik during Question Hour.

He further said 261 cases were reported in the past five years, leading to 124 convictions.

In the past, many cases went undetected but, with the present government adopting a zero tolerance towards corruption, providing additional resources and implementing effective methods, every corrupt individual is now being apprehended, he added.

Replying to another question, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said the state government plans to expand metro connectivity to Sonipat.

As soon as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation extends the connectivity to Narela, the Haryana government is ready to cooperate in extending the line to Kundli, he said.

During Zero Hour, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta asked senior Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian to leave over an alleged remark made by him while referring to the House.

However, the matter ended when Kadian expressed regret.

Before Kadian expressed regret, however, the speaker asked him to leave and said such behaviour could not be tolerated.

"You are spoiling the time of the whole House. Kindly leave the House," Gupta told Kadian.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda suggested the Congress member's remark be expunged. However, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said strict action should be taken against Kadian for such behaviour.

As the Speaker asked the marshals to escort Kadian out, Hooda intervened and urged the Congress MLA to express regret.

Later, Kadian said, "I know the norms and dignity of the House. I did not make the remark in the manner as it was taken. However, I express regret for my remarks." PTI SUN SZM