Haryana approves ad policy for social media-based news channels to promote govt policies

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) The Haryana cabinet has approved an advertisement policy for social media-based news channels and influencers for the purpose of highlighting the government's developmental policies and programmes.

The decision to approve the Haryana Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2023, was taken on Wednesday at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said an official statement.

The existing policies of 2007 and 2020 were restricted to the print media, electronic media and websites.

The decision to include social media-based news channel and social media influencers has been taken keeping in view the popularity of social media platforms like 'X' (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, said the statement.

"With the widespread adoption of internet-enabled devices and social media platforms, digital media has become a ubiquitous presence in people's daily lives," it said.

The primary objective of release of advertisements to the social media news channels, websites and reputed social media platforms is to achieve widest possible coverage of government's welfare policies and schemes in a cost-effective manner, it added.

Under the policy, five categories for empanelment of social media news channels have been framed keeping in view subscribers, followers and number of posts on the social media account. Directorate of Information and Public Relations Department, Haryana will empanel the social media news channels according to these categories, the statement said.

Under the policy, Empanelment Advisory Committee will fix, increase or revise the rates from time-to-time for each category, advertisement format, and social media platform, if required. It may ask social media news channels to share rates for other relevant advertisement formats as and when it deems fit. Once advertised, the social media news channels have to keep the advertisement for one month from the date of advertisement. The minimum base rate fixed by Empanelment Advisory Committee under each category would be offered to the applicant social media channel falling in that category. "Relevant deductions to the advertisement rates shall be made if the advertised/sponsored social media content fails to reach five per cent of the subscribers/followers. Sponsored content will be based on government schemes, services, achievements, and other policy initiatives," the statement said.