Haryana Assembly passes bill to curb activities of unscrupulous travel agents

Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill aimed to curb illegal activities of travel agents with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini saying the government's intention is clear that any agent who exploits youth will have to face the law.

Moved by the chief minister on March 18, the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2025 proposes that operation of travel agencies without registration will be a punishable offence.

The Bill was passed after a lengthy discussion in the House with the opposition Congress saying it should have been referred to select committee to incorporate several suggestions.

The development comes amid the US deportation of illegal Indian immigrants, many of them from Punjab and Haryana, who entered America through "donkey route" -- an illegal and risky pathway used by travel agents to send people abroad.

Recently, the state government had withdrawn the Haryana Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agents Bill, 2024 after certain observations by the Centre, and said it would bring a fresh bill after incorporating provisions enshrined in the newly enacted criminal laws.

The Bill passed in the House on Wednesday, proposes to establish a framework to ensure transparency and accountability of travel agents and to check their illegal and fraudulent activities, safeguarding the interests of Haryana residents. PTI SUN KVK KVK KVK