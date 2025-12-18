Haryana Assembly passes resolution regarding Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary events

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly, on the opening day of its Winter session on Thursday, unanimously passed a resolution pertaining to the events held to commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur.

The resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda, stated that in August the House had unanimously adopted a resolution to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In accordance with that resolution, it said the government, in collaboration with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, organised numerous programmes across the state.

These programmes included a national-level seminar at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, it was also decided to establish a Chair at the University on the life and philosophy of the Guru, a "Hind Ki Chadar" marathon was organised in Karnal, it was decided to develop a forest in the name of the Guru at Kalesar in Yamunanagar while the opening of a Guru Tegh Bahadur Agricultural College at Kishanpura, Yamunanagar, was also announced.

To spread awareness among the public about the teachings and supreme sacrifice of the Guru, four religious yatras commenced from Rori, Pinjore, Faridabad and Sadhaura, passing through across the state and converged at Kurukshetra on November 24, where a grand congregation was organised on November 25.

In the Kurukshetra event, the resolution stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to attend the congregation and paid homage to the Guru and on the occasion released a postage stamp, a commemorative coin and a coffee table book dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The House expressed its gratitude to the people of Haryana for their enthusiastic participation in the programmes organised to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the Guru.

The House also placed on record its appreciation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, with whose cooperation and guidance the programmes were organised.

It also expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for participating in the grand congregation held at Jyotisar in Kurukshetra on November 25 on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Guru.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who donned a turban, emphasised this resolution was an extension of Haryana's tradition of embracing the ideals of Gurus, saints, and great personalities in public life. PTI SUN MNK MNK