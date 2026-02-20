Haryana Assembly passes resolution to dissolve Housing Board, merge it with HSVP

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) A resolution to dissolve Haryana Housing Board and merge it into the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) was passed in the state assembly here on Friday, amid certain concerns expressed by opposition Congress.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government has dissolved the Housing Board, Haryana and merged it into the HSVP to enhance administrative efficiency, provide better housing facilities to citizens, and strengthen urban planning integration.

Saini was speaking while moving the official resolution in the House.

He said that the functions of the Housing Board, Haryana and HSVP were largely identical.

As per the resolution, the Board, established under the Haryana Housing Board Act, 1971, is engaged in the construction of housing and related urban infrastructure in the state.

Over time, its operational functions have increasingly overlapped with those of the HSVP, which also operates under a statutory framework to develop housing and planned urban infrastructure, the resolution stated.

"To eliminate duplication of administrative efforts, it was announced in the state budget speech for the financial year 2025-26 to improve and integrate urban planning and enhance service delivery, that the Housing Board, Haryana, will be dissolved and merged into the HSVP," the resolution further stated.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, other senior Congress members Raghuvir Singh Kadian and Geeta Bhukkal expressed certain concerns over the Housing Board being merged into HSVP.

Kadian and Hooda said the Housing Board provides unique services that should be maintained in its current form.

Kadian said there is no mention where the Housing Board's employees will be adjusted. The resolution lacks clarity, he said.

Geeta Bhukkal said even in rural areas, the Housing Board gives houses to ruralites.

"Rather than taking it forward, the government just by bringing an official resolution is disbanding (merging) the Housing Board," she said and demanded that there should be rethink on the resolution.

Hooda said the reasons should have been given "what are the failures of housing board, why all of a sudden it is being merged." Hooda asked how will common people's housing needs be met now.

Chief Minister Saini, however, clarified that the Board has been merged with HSVP and not disbanded.

The CM also assured that the interests of all employees of the Housing Board Haryana have been fully safeguarded.

Now, all the responsibilities of the Board will be vested in the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran.