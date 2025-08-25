Haryana Assembly pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on 350th martyrdom anniversary

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to pay tribute to ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, as this year marks his 350th martyrdom anniversary.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the ongoing monsoon session.

The House expressed deep reverence for the supreme sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur and solemnly resolved to commemorate this historic occasion in a dignified and befitting manner.

The resolution read, "This House believes that the truest tribute to the sacrifice and memory of Guru Tegh Bahadur lies in spreading his immortal teachings to every citizen of Haryana, so that the state's glorious tradition of mutual cooperation and brotherhood remains intact for ever." While reading out the resolution, the chief minister recalled that in November 1675, Guru Tegh Bahadur gave the supreme sacrifice of his life to defend the right to freedom of faith.

Saini also recalled that Guru Teg Bahadur laid down his life to uphold the dignity of humanity and safeguard religious freedom.

"When Kashmiri Pandits approached him at Anandpur Sahib seeking protection from forced religious conversions, Guru Sahib chose to sacrifice his life so that they might live with honour and preserve their faith," he recalled.

Saini further said that the Sikh guru shared a profound connection with Haryana. During his travels, he visited Kurukshetra, Pehowa, Kaithal, Jind, Ambala, Cheeka and Rohtak, sanctifying these places in the state with his presence and spreading the timeless message of truth, tolerance and fearlessness.

The sacred gurdwaras established at these sites, such as Gurdwara Sri Dhamtan Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in Jind, and Gurdwara Sri Sheeshganj Sahib in Ambala stand as enduring reminders of his blessings and teachings, Saini said.

Recently, the Haryana government had said that a big event will be organised in Kurukshetra on November 25 to observe the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Four religious processions will be taken out from different parts of the state in the last week of October, which will conclude in Kurukshetra on November 25, it had announced. PTI SUN RUK RUK