Haryana Assembly pays tributes to Ajit Pawar

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Friday paid tributes to former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

On the first day of the budget session, the House also paid tributes to some other prominent personalities who died after the end of its previous session in December.

Among these were former Haryana minister Surinder Kumar Madan and former MLA Anand Kaushik.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tributes and read out obituary resolutions.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Indian National Lok Dal's Aditya Devi Lal also read obituary resolutions on behalf of their respective parties.

The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families. PTI SUN DIV DIV