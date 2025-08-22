Haryana Assembly pays tributes to ex-JK Governor Malik, Pahalgam terror attack victims

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Friday paid tributes to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik, the victims of the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash and April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

On the first day of the Monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly, the House also paid tributes to some prominent personalities who passed away recently.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions.

The House paid tributes to Malik, who had also held the positions of governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha.

Malik had died in a hospital in Delhi earlier this month at the age of 79.

The Assembly also paid tributes to former MLAs from Haryana, Inder Singh Nain and Hari Ram Balmiki and freedom fighter Mangal Singh, who passed away recently.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also read the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD member Aditya Devilal also read the obituary resolutions on behalf of their respective parties.

Hooda said in the House that Malik should have been accorded a state funeral.

The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

In the Pahalgam terror attack in April, 26 persons were shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam. Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal (26) from Haryana's Karnal was among the victims.

In June in Ahmedabad, an Air India flight en route to London Gatwick, crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel complex shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport. The aircraft burst into flames, killing 241 out of 242 people onboard and 19 individuals on the ground. PTI SUN DV DV