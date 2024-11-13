Haryana Assembly pays tributes to Indian industry doyen Ratan Tata

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday paid tributes to industry doyen Ratan Tata and some other prominent personalities who passed away recently.

The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is the leader of the House, paid tributes and read out the obituary references during the Assembly.

Among other personalities, the House also paid tributes to Jaswant Singh, former Minister of Haryana, former MLAs Naresh Yadav and Rakesh Daultabad.

The House also expressed its deep sense of sorrow on the demise of six school children who lost their lives in an accident in April in Mahendragarh district.

The House also paid tributes to 46 brave martyrs of Haryana who showed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also paid tributes to the departed souls.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda read out the obituary references on behalf of his party and also paid tributes to the departed souls.

The members of the House also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls. PTI SUN NB NB