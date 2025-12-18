Haryana Assembly pays tributes to Shivraj Patil, Swaraj Kaushal

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Thursday paid tribute to former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal, among other prominent personalities who passed away recently.

On the first day of the Winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, obituary resolutions were passed to pay tributes to Kaushal and Patil, both of whom died this month.

The House also paid tribute to some other prominent personalities who died between the end of the previous session in August and the beginning of the current one.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the Leader of the House, read out the obituary resolutions.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also read the obituary resolutions.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD's Aditya Devi Lal read the obituary resolutions on behalf of their respective parties and paid tribute.

The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

Tribute was paid also to 26 soldiers of Haryana who showed "indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice for their motherland". PTI SUN PRK PRK