Haryana Assembly pays tributes to Vaishno Devi landslide victims

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday paid homage to the victims of the Vaishno Devi landslide and other recent natural calamities in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij moved a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha, expressing grief over the loss of lives and property in the incidents in Vaishno Devi, Doda, and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other affected places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Members of the House stood up to observe a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the disasters.

While moving the resolution, Vij said a day earlier, more than 30 people were killed when a landslide struck the route to the hilltop Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Similarly, some places in Himachal and elsewhere also witnessed loss of life and property due to natural calamities recently.

After record rains wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, the death toll in related incidents rose to 41, most of them victims of the landslide in Vaishno Devi. Earlier, more than 60 people died due to a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. PTI SUN RHL