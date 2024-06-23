Haryana Assembly polls| Expose Congress' 'falsehood' and 'misrule': Pradhan asks BJP workers

Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asked the party workers to gear up for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections and reach out to the people to expose the Congress' "falsehood" and "misrule".

Pradhan, who was recently made the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, addressed a party event in Rohtak along with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and senior party leader Biplab Kumar Deb.

Pradhan was honoured by the local unit after being appointed as Haryana's election in-charge while Khattar and Gurjar were also felicitated for being elected as MPs.

Pradhan in his address said the government of poor, farmers, deprived sections and common people will once again come to power in Haryana after the polls and asked the party workers to gear up.

He also said the workers play a key role in shaping the success of any battle or any difficult task.

The workers have every right on the party as Saini or anyone else has, he said.

Maintaining the BJP can take Haryana to new heights, Pradhan said the country's progress is not possible without the state's progress.

"We have been serving people with full honesty. There are 19,812 booths in Haryana, 7,200 villages and 22 districts," he said.

Pradhan said there are about 100 days left for the polls and in this "Mission 100 days" the party workers should reach every household to expose the Congress' "falsehood" and "misrule" which prevailed when they ruled the state.

Referring to the recently held Lok Sabha polls, he said the Congress had spread falsehood that BJP if it comes to power at the Centre again will end reservation.

He asked people not to be misled by the falsehood spread by the Congress.

With the Congress leaders in recent weeks claiming that people have made up their mind to bring the grand old party back to power in Haryana, Pradhan said, "Those who think they can once again loot Haryana, they should leave the dream. The BJP is going to come to power for the third time." The BJP leader said people have still not forgotten the "atrocities on Dalits" during the Congress rule.

Pradhan touched upon several initiatives taken by the BJP led governments at the Centre and in Haryana for the welfare of poor, Dalits, OBCs and other sections.

"We have to take before people the corruption and misrule of the Congress," he said.

Asserting the BJP has given good governance in Haryana, Pradhan said loot, corruption and dynastic rule prevailed during the Congress' time.

"We will not leave any stone unturned in taking Haryana forward," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said, "Our target is to form the BJP government for the third time in Haryana. No party till today has formed the government for the third time in row and the BJP will create this record." The former chief minister also used the occasion to take potshots at the Congress and said the grand old party spread various rumours and falsehood."It is not that they will not spread rumours again in the Vidhan Sabha polls. But we have to remain cautious," Khattar told the gathering.

"During nearly 10 years of our rule in Haryana, we used technology so that people get benefits at their doorsteps. Corruption and favouritism was prevalent during the Congress rule whereas the present government ensured good governance," he added.

Khattar asked the party workers to expose the Congress' falsehood before the people.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the the co-incharge for the state, in his address made a scathing attack on Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda.

"They want 'baap-beta ki sarkar'. But people have made up their mind to bring back the BJP government," he said.

Deb alleged that "jungle raj" prevailed during the Congress rule in Haryana whereas now it is people's rule.

"We don't work for a family, we work for people, for Haryana," he said. PTI SUN AS AS