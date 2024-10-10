Haryana assembly results won't affect Rajasthan bypolls on 7 seats: Sahin Pilot

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday expressed confidence that the results of the assembly elections in Haryana will not affect the upcoming byelections on seven seats in Rajasthan.

He said the Congress will fight strongly and win all the seats in the bypolls.

"Whenever the byelections in Rajasthan are announced, the Congress party will win all the seats. We have already made our preparations," he said in Ajmer.

"I do not think that the Haryana elections will have much impact on these byelections because it is a different state... byelections are being held in different circumstances.

"Byelections will be held on seven seats and I can tell you with confidence that the Congress will fight strongly and win all the seats," he said.

The schedule of the byelections is yet to be announced. PTI SDA KSS KSS