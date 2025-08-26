Haryana Assembly sees lengthy debate over bill to regularise unauthorised industrial colonies

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) An amendment bill in the Haryana Assembly on Monday, which paves way for regularisation of unauthorised industrial colonies in the state, witnessed a lengthy debate.

Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala raised some objections to the bill, saying its provisions say that all punitive action initiated against the applicant who submits an application on an online portal shall be deemed to have been suspended from the date of submission of such application until the government takes a final decision (except in cases forwarded to or pending before any court of law).

Aditya said in the original Bill, industrial areas were not included as industries have to be regulated separately as against residential colonies, but now that provision was being excluded.

"What permissions are required to regularise, we are not being told that. Going by this bill, chemical plant, heavy industry too will be regularised.

"When anyone will apply online, all punitive action will be deemed to have been suspended. In this manner, they will get government immunity. Where is the environmental assessment impact. Regulatory safeguard should be incorporated and therefore the bill be referred to select committee.," Aditya said speaking on the bill in the House.

Another Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said under the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas outside Municipal Area amendment Bill 2025, the government must tell which industries will be regularised and how far these will be from municipal limits.

She also said that it would have been better if the government had at the first instance stopped the mushrooming of unauthorised industrial colonies.

However, Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel took a dig at the Congress, saying their criticism of the amendment Bill was unjustified.

Goel said the government's move was to regularise those units which were unofficially allowed during the Congress rule, but now as the matter was over 10 year old one it concerns the livelihood of thousands of workers.

"It is the seed sown by you which are rectifying," Goel said pointing to the opposition Congress members.

"However, thousands of workers who are connected with small and medium enterprises, when we are going to regularise these they are putting blame on us. More than ten years old industry will be regularised," said Goel.

Only applications will be invited at this stage, all norms will be considered including environment-related and a detailed scrutiny will take place, Goel said allaying Congress members' concerns.

The bill was later passed by the House.

The House also passed the Haryana Vidhan Sabha (Members' Salaries, Allowances and Pension) Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Haryana Backward Classes Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha (Members' Salaries, Allowances and Pension) Amendment Bill, 2025 was passed to amend the Haryana Vidhan Sabha (Members' Salaries, Allowances and Pension) Act, 1975.

Under Section 7-G, clause (g) of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha (Members' Salaries, Allowances and Pension) Act, 1975, every member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha is entitled to a maximum special travel allowance of Rs 10,000 per month, ensuring that the total monthly pension, dearness relief, and the said amount together equal Rs 1,00,000 for travel by themselves or their family members.

In recent days, various members, both individually and collectively, approached the Speaker, stating that the existing provision, wherein the total amount of monthly pension and dearness relief together with the special travel allowance is capped at Rs 1,00,000, and a maximum of Rs 10,000 per month is allowed for travel anywhere in India by themselves or their family members, does not sufficiently reflect the current inflationary trends.

It was suggested that the limit of Rs 1 lakh on the combined amount of monthly pension and dearness relief under special travel allowance be abolished, and that the provision of a maximum of Rs 10,000 per month as special travel allowance for travel anywhere in India by themselves or their family members be continued.

The Haryana Backward Classes Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed to amend the Haryana Backward Classes Commission Act, 2016.

In order to comprehensively address the needs and demands of backward classes, the Commission felt the need to expand the scope of its functions, requiring adequate amendments to empower the Commission to protect the interests of the backward classes in the discharge of its functions. PTI SUN NB NB