Haryana Assembly Session from Friday; Oppn looks to corner govt over spurious liquor deaths

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Spurious liquor deaths and sexual harassment of several schoolgirls in Jind and Kaithal among a host of other issues would be on the Opposition's agenda during the Haryana Assembly's Winter Session slated to begin Friday.

The state song ("Rajya Geet") of Haryana will also be launched during the session.

Security measures for the session were reviewed again on Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's Parliament security breach incident.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta held an emergency meeting to review security measures with officials concerned and issued orders to install cameras in the visitors' gallery with immediate effect. The process of installing cameras continued till late evening.

According to an official statement, a detailed set of instructions has also been given on issuing entry cards to visitors who come to watch the assembly proceedings. Visitors cannot carry items like pens, mobile phones and black clothes inside the visitors' gallery.

"No one will be allowed to stand there and those on security duty will ensure this," said the statement.

Apart from the chief minister, his deputy, the speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, security personnel of no minister or MLA will enter the assembly building complex.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters here that during the assembly session, a "Rajye Geet" will be launched.

The government has selected three songs through various competitions and these will be tabled in the House. The song with the highest votes will be declared the state song for one year, Khattar said.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda said his party will raise in the Assembly the issues of unemployment, sexual harassment of schoolgirls and 20 deaths caused by spurious liquor in Yamunanagar and Ambala districts.

Two government school principals in Jind and Kaithal districts were arrested over allegations of sexual harassment of several schoolgirls.

During the session, the Congress will also seek to corner the government over issues like "shortage" of doctors and staffers in hospitals, "increasing corruption" and "declining education standard," Hooda said.

After a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party here on Thursday evening, he said, "The ruling BJP-JJP combine will not be allowed to run away from questions of the people. The government has deliberately called the assembly session for only three days to avoid questions." The Congress has also demanded an extension of the duration of the session in the Business Advisory Committee meeting which was held on Thursday, Hooda said.

Khattar, however, said, "After we came to power, we ensured that at least three sessions -- budget, monsoon and winter -- are called so that legislators get more opportunities to participate. In the previous government, only two sessions were called in a year." PTI SUN VSD NSD NSD