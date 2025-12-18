Haryana Assembly speaker admits no-confidence motion of Congress; to be heard on Friday

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Thursday said he has admitted a no-confidence motion moved by the main opposition Congress against the Nayab Singh Saini government.

The Speaker scheduled a debate on it for Friday.

Kalyan informed the House that he has admitted the no-confidence motion.

Recently, the Congress said it would bring the motion against the BJP government during the Winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, which began here on Thursday.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that the BJP formed the government in Haryana by "stealing votes".

"To achieve this, they resorted to tactics such as offering illegal inducements before the elections and creating multiple votes for a single person. Therefore, a no-confidence motion will be brought against the government, and its misdeeds will be exposed in the House," the former chief minister claimed.

The ruling BJP, which formed the government for a third consecutive term in Haryana last year, has a majority in the 90-member assembly.

The BJP has 48 MLAs, the Congress 37, the INLD has two, while three Independents support the ruling party.

In February last year, the Congress' no-confidence motion against the then Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana was defeated through a voice vote.

It was the second such motion brought by the Congress during the second term of the Khattar government. PTI SUN PRK PRK