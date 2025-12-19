Haryana Assembly witnesses din during discussion on 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Friday witnessed sharp exchanges between some members of ruling BJP and Congress during the discussion to mark 150 years of national song "Vande Mataram".

BJP member Ganshyam Dass initiated the discussion on "Vande Mataram" in the House.

Soon after he spoke, Congress member Aditya Surjewala said that when we say Vande Mataram, we are saluting our motherland.

He then said when we talk about "Sujalam Sufalam" which means rich with water and about mother nature, he wants to ask the government about the "environmental catastrophe we are facing and is this respecting our motherland".

Today, the the same motherland's water is filled with lead, uranium. Ninety percent Aravalis have been declassified, we are cutting jungles, he said.

Elderly are struggling to breathe in polluted air while children are going to schools wearing masks, Aditya Surjewala said.

Evoking a sharp reaction from Transport Minister Anil Vij, who while intervening, said "Vande Matram's piousness is being diluted. These issues (water, pollution etc) are right at their own place, but these cannot be linked with Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram is connected with sentiments of lakhs of people. Chanting Vande Matram, lakhs gave sacrifice for their motherland. Today, will we connect it with water and other issues?" This triggered angry reaction from the Congress benches who were up on their legs. Taking a dig at Congress, Vij alleged they never gave Vande Mataram the place it deserved.

"You cut two paras of Vande Mataram on (Mohd Ali) Jinnah's behest," he said.

Intervening, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda recalled that he belongs to a family of freedom fighters and added that that Vande Mataram was a national song and said Vij need not teach them how to maintain its respect.

Will they teach us what Vande Mataram is, Hooda asked.

He said that a national song which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1950 should be respected and there should be no controversy around this.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told the House that Vij had only said is that the national song should not be connected with pollution and other issues.

Saini said Vande Mataram showed us new path and infused a new energy in India's freedom movement.

The discussion on this reflects the commitment of this House towards the national song, the CM said.

The House witnessed sharp exchanges between Vij and some Congress members.

Congress member B B Batra took objection to certain remarks made by a BJP member about the Emergency in 1975 should be expunged. PTI SUN VSD NB NB