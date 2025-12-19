Haryana Assembly witnesses din during discussion on 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', 9 Cong MLAs named

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Friday witnessed pandemonium for several minutes after sharp exchanges between some members of ruling BJP and Congress during the discussion to mark 150 years of national song "Vande Mataram".

Nine Congress MLAs were named and briefly suspended by the Speaker for creating ruckus after rushing to the Well of the House and not resuming their seats despite being warned multiple times by the Chair.

After Congress members had objected to some remarks by Minister Anil Vij earlier on during the discussion and resumed their seats later, but they were up on their legs again and rushed to the Well objecting to some remarks by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

While taking part in the discussion, Saini launched a sharp attack on former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and accused him and the Congress of fragmenting the national song by "bowing to the Muslim League".

Nehru should have given a strong reply then, Saini said.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the song was adopted as India's national song in 1950.

Saini's remark immediately evoked a sharp reaction from Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress MLAs.

"A discussion on national song is going on, there should be no insult to national song," Hooda said.

Soon, other Congress MLAs were up on their legs and raised slogans and rushed to the Well. Despite being warned by Speaker to resume their seats they did not relent, after which the Chair Named ten of the opposition MLAs including Jassi Petwar, Vikas Saharan, Balram Dangi, Geeta Bhukkal, Shakuntala Khatak, Ashok Arora and Naresh Selwal.

Dangi, Petwar, Khatak and Selwal had to be dragged out of the House by the Marshals as they jostled with them resisting going out.

Amid the din, CM continued to speak and most of what he said was lost in the din.

"..Congress ney Muslim League k samne gutne tek diye (Congress bowed down before the Muslim League)," CM said and targeted the Congress over appeasement politics.

Hooda said that he has been pained over the manner things which are not relevant to the discussion on national song have been brought up by BJP members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda told the Congress benches that the chief minister has only said what are historical facts and the grand old party should have no objection to it.

Dhanda also said if a reference has been made to the Emergency imposed during the Congress rule they should also have no objection when this fact is said in the House.

Later on, Hooda requested the Speaker that the Congress members had felt agitated as references were made to Nehru and now they should be called back.

The Speaker sought an assurance from Hooda that he should ensure that his party members do not rush to the Well of the House, while pointing out that "rushing to the Well has become a fashion".

Later, Nayab Saini, who is Leader of the House, also requested the Chair that Congress members be asked to come back after which Speaker reconsidered his decision taking sense of the House and called them back.

Earlier, BJP member Ganshyam Dass initiated the discussion on "Vande Mataram" in the House.

Soon after he spoke, Congress member Aditya Surjewala said that when we say Vande Mataram, we are saluting our motherland.

He then said when we talk about "Sujalam Sufalam" which means rich with water and about mother nature, he wants to ask the government about the "environmental catastrophe we are facing and is this respecting our motherland".

Today, the the same motherland's water is filled with lead, uranium. Ninety per cent Aravalis have been declassified, we are cutting jungles, he said.

Elderly are struggling to breathe in polluted air while children are going to schools wearing masks, Aditya Surjewala said.

Evoking a sharp reaction from Transport Minister Anil Vij, who while intervening, said "Vande Matram's piousness is being diluted. These issues (water, pollution etc) are right at their own place, but these cannot be linked with Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram is connected with sentiments of lakhs of people. Chanting Vande Matram, lakhs gave sacrifice for their motherland. Today, will we connect it with water and other issues?" This triggered angry reaction from the Congress benches who were up on their legs. Taking a dig at Congress, Vij alleged they never gave Vande Mataram the place it deserved.

"You cut two paras of Vande Mataram on (Mohd Ali) Jinnah's behest," he said.

Intervening, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda recalled that he belongs to a family of freedom fighters and added that that Vande Mataram was a national song and said Vij need not teach them how to maintain its respect.

Will they teach us what Vande Mataram is, Hooda asked.

He said that a national song which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1950 should be respected and there should be no controversy around this.

The CM told the House that Vij had only said is that the national song should not be connected with pollution and other issues.

Saini said Vande Mataram showed us new path and infused a new energy in India's freedom movement.

The discussion on this reflects the commitment of this House towards the national song, the CM said.

The House witnessed sharp exchanges between Vij and some Congress members.

Congress member B B Batra took objection to certain remarks made by a BJP member about the Emergency in 1975 should be expunged. PTI SUN VSD NB NB