Haryana Assembly's budget session to begin on Friday, oppn to target govt on multiple issues

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) The budget session of the Haryana Assembly is likely to begin on a stormy note on Friday, with the opposition set to take on the BJP government on a host of issues, including law and order.

The session will begin with the governor's address.

Ahead of the presentation of the 2026-27 Budget, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who holds the finance portfolio, held consultations with diverse groups to gather valuable suggestions. He also sought suggestions from ruling and opposition MLAs.

Saini on Tuesday asserted that the BJP government's budget would be people's budget as it would fulfil their aspirations and expectations.

Referring to Haryana's economic position, the CM had earlier said that according to figures released by the Planning Department on January 29, the state's GDP for 2025-26 (advance estimates) stood at Rs 13,67,769 crore as against Rs 12,13,951 crore in 2024-25, reflecting a growth rate of 12.67 per cent.

Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda has alleged that law and order in the state has completely collapsed and everyone feels unsafe.

In the budget session, the Congress will strongly raise various issues like law and order, and demand answers from the government, the former chief minister earlier said.

"Today, extortion is affecting everyone in the state, from businessmen to doctors. Industries are leaving and investment is declining. Improving law and order and instilling public confidence are essential for progress.

"However, under the BJP rule, the law and order situation has deteriorated and there is an atmosphere of fear among the people," he said.

Hooda also termed the recent Indo-US trade deal "anti-farmer".

Saini earlier said the opposition had no real issues to raise and had opened a "shop of lies".

He also said that the opposition was trying to mislead people on the recent Indo-US trade deal and asserted that traders, industrialists and people of the state were happy with the agreement.

The Congress earlier alleged that candidates from outside Haryana were securing a disproportionate share of government jobs in the state and that it would raise this matter in the assembly.

The opposition party claimed that the Haryana Public Service Commission was unable to fill all advertised positions.

The Indian National Lok Dal has submitted 11 Calling Attention notices on various important public interest issues, including "lack of action" on a Supreme Court order for the construction of the SYL canal, "deteriorating" law and order situation, thousands of vacant teaching positions in government schools, drug abuse, and severe shortage of academic and non-teaching staff in universities.