Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) Haryana Assembly's budget session will begin here on March 7, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

The session will commence with the address of Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, said the notification issued by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

The governor has summoned the state assembly to convene its budget session from March 7, it said. PTI SUN RHL