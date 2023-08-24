Haryana Assembly's Monsoon session from Aug 25-29; confrontations over communal clashes, floods likely

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly from August 25 to 29 is set to be a stormy affair as opposition parties will try to corner the BJP-JJP government over a host of issues, including the recent communal violence and compensation for flood-hit farmers.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party under the chairmanship of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was held here on Thursday evening in which issues to be raised in the session were discussed in detail.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said the Congress would raise issues, including the Nuh violence, compensation for flood-affected farmers, unemployment, and law and order in the House. The meeting was also attended by the party's Haryana affairs in-charge Deepak Babaria.

Ahead of the session, the BJP, its ally JJP and the Independents supporting the Khattar government also held a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the session, sources said.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly met here under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Bhupinder Hooda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal and Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa.

The committee decided that the monsoon session of the Assembly will be held from August 25 to 29, with holidays on Saturday and Sunday. The House will meet on Friday and the proceedings will begin with obituary references followed by the Question Hour and legislative business.

Hooda told reporters that though the Business Advisory Committee decided the duration of the monsoon session, he had informed the panel that such a short session was not enough.

"It should be extended as there are several issues to be raised. We will also raise in the House the demand for extending the duration of the session," he said.

Hooda, who has accused the Haryana government of "running away" from a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence, said on Thursday that the Congress will bring an adjournment motion in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly to discuss the issue of floods, the Nuh violence and the law-and-order situation.

On the Nuh violence earlier this month, the Congress leader claimed, "The government deliberately did not take appropriate steps at the right time. We are demanding a judicial inquiry into the entire matter. Similarly, the issue of the rising crime graph in the state will also be raised prominently in the House, so that the government can be reminded once again of its responsibility towards the safety of the public".

"Apart from this, unemployment and CET exam paper issues, problems faced by people in Parivar Pehchan Patra family identity card, issues related to pay scales of employees and clerks, worrying condition of education, problems faced by people in property ID, increasing atrocities on Dalits, loss suffered by farmers in millet crop will also be raised in the Assembly," he said.

Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal had earlier said the BJP-led government has in the past replied to every point raised by the opposition and it will do so this time too.

"Be it Mewat, flood or any other issue, we will give our reply. We are prepared to reply to all other issues," the Education and Parliamentary Affairs Minister had said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

Indian National Lok Dal leader and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said his party will raise several issues of public interest in the monsoon session. The party plans to raise matters related to pensions for the elderly, problems being faced by people with property ID, the Nuh incident, floods, and unemployment.

Hooda said that in the Congress' meeting, party leaders accused the BJP-JJP government of having failed on all fronts and the government was neither able to control unemployment, nor inflation or crime.

"Only the corrupt and the criminals are happy with this government and the public is in acute distress. The youth of Haryana is facing maximum unemployment in the entire country. The government is rubbing salt on their wounds by indulging in one scam after another in recruitment matters," he added. PTI SUN VSD NSD NSD