Haryana Assembly's winter session from Nov 13, no CLP leader yet

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly's winter session will begin here on Wednesday, during which the new BJP government will bring in some bills including on ensuring job security for contractual employees.

After a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told reporters on Monday that it has been decided that the session will be held on November 13, 14 and 18.

The session will begin with the Governor's Address followed by a discussion in the House on the motion of thanks and the chief minister will reply on November 14.

The opposition Congress, still reeling from the third consecutive defeat in assembly polls, is yet to decide its legislature party leader.

Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal indicated that the decision is likely to be taken by the party high command after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls.

She said the opposition will raise issues like the shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)that is affecting farmers.

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which had held its first meeting here on October 18 after the Assembly poll results announced on October 8, had passed a resolution authorising the party high command to appoint its next leader in the house.

Bhukkal told reporters that since assembly elections are being held in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, "We hope it will be decided soon".

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the Leader of Opposition in the previous House and after the string of losses, a section of leaders wants the younger generation to take over.

It will be the first full-fledged session of the 15th Haryana Assembly. The 90-member assembly met on October 25 but the House was adjourned sine die on the same day after newly elected MLAs were administered oath and the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected.

"Some bills will also be brought during the session," Saini said.

This will include the one for ensuring job security for contractual employees until the age of superannuation, a move which will benefit about 1.20 lakh such employees, Haryana Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said.

Two months before the Assembly polls, the Haryana Cabinet had given its approval to bring an ordinance in this regard and now the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Bill, 2024 will be brought in the winter session.

Asked about the delay by Congress in naming the Leader of Opposition, Chief Minister Saini quipped, "This is their internal matter." In polls conducted on October 5, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress bagged 37 seats, INLD two while three Independents also won.

Among those present in the BAC meeting, chaired by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, were Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha, Chief Minister Saini, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Congress' Geeta Bhukkal, INLD's Arjun Chautala, Independent MLA Savitri Jindal, Haryana Minister Bedi said.

Bedi took a dig at the Congress, saying, "We have never seen such a helpless, issue-less opposition in our life".

Meanwhile, Bedi said a short training/orientation has been scheduled for Tuesday for the MLAs, especially as many first-timers have been elected this time.

Bhukkal said Chief Minister Saini was to give his reply to the motion of thanks to the Haryana Governor's address on the same day, but the opposition pointed out during the meeting that it would not give enough time to MLAs to participate in the discussion.

"After this, it was decided in today's meeting of the BAC that the chief minister will give his reply to the motion of thanks on November 14," she said.

Bhukkal, meanwhile, said Congress will be raising issues related to farmers, health, education, unemployment, inflation and drugs during the Haryana Assembly session.

"Farmers are facing a DAP shortage and they have to stand in queues, but the government is claiming there is no shortage," Bhukkal said.

"We will also raise the issue of defacement of our cities where one finds posters, hoardings and banners put up on the walls. Besides, there are heaps of garbage dumped here and there," she alleged.

Meanwhile, during his interaction with reporters after the BAC meeting, Chief Minister Saini voiced confidence that the BJP will form governments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

"People know that the Congress only speaks lies.... They know the prime minister does what he says and he has always fulfilled his guarantees," Saini said. PTI SUN RT