Haryana authorises DCs to discontinue physical classes in schools

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday authorised the deputy commissioners to discontinue physical classes in government and private schools considering the air pollution.

The permission was granted in a letter issued by the directorate of school education.

"I have been directed to inform you that the government has decided that the concerned deputy commissioners shall assess the prevailing situation considering the severe AQI (air quality index) levels (as per the GRAP IV) and the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in MC Mehta case regarding Delhi and surrounding regions," the letter read.

The deputy commissioners may discontinue physical classes for students up to Class 12 in government and private schools and issue directions for online classes, it said.

"The assessment must account for AQI levels in rural and urban areas of the respective districts till the air quality improves," it added.

On Saturday, the Haryana government authorised the DCs to temporarily shut physical classes up to class 5 in schools.

Many districts in Haryana have been recording AQI in the 'very poor' and 'poor' categories.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting the paddy crop in October and November is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi. PTI CHS VN VN