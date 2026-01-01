Haryana bans high-dose Nimesulide oral formulations

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) The Haryana government has banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of oral formulations containing more than 100 mg of Nimesulide in immediate release dosage form, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said on Thursday.

Nimesulide is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug used to treat pain, inflammation, and fever.

She said the decision was taken with immediate effect to protect public health, as scientific evidence indicates possible risks associated with high-dose nimesulide, while safer alternatives are available. "The government will not compromise on public health," she said.

The health department has issued directions to drug manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and chemists to strictly comply with the ban.

Regular inspections will be carried out and strict action will be taken against violators.

Doctors and healthcare professionals have been advised to prescribe safer alternatives in line with medical guidelines.

State Drugs Controller Lalit Kumar Goyal said the ban follows a notification issued by the Government of India after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board. PTI VSD PRK PRK