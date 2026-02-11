Haryana-based firm booked for storing unauthorised fertilisers at Punjab godown

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) A Haryana-based firm was booked for allegedly storing and selling unauthorised fertilisers and insecticides at a godown in Malerkotla district, Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the Punjab Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare after a surprise inspection at the premises of M/s Unitech Crop Science, a Jhajjar-based firm, where unauthorised agricultural inputs were found, he said.

Khudian said the seized stock has been confiscated to prevent its sale and distribution to farmers.

Legal action has been initiated under the Fertilisers (Control) Order, 1985, the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Insecticides Act, 1968.

An FIR has also been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Amargarh police station in Malerkotla.

The minister said the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is committed to ensuring the availability of quality agricultural inputs to farmers and will not tolerate violations.

Director of Agriculture Gurjit Singh Brar said inspections have been intensified across the state to safeguard farmers' interests and maintain transparency and quality standards in the agri-input supply chain. PTI VSD RUK RUK