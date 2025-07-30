Haryana BJP appoints party MLAs as incharges of 42 seats it lost in 2024 polls

Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) The Haryana BJP on Tuesday appointed party MLAs, including several ministers, as incharges of 42 assembly seats where its candidates lost in the 2024 state polls, party sources said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party here.

In 2024, the BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term in Haryana, winning 48 of the total 90 seats. The Congress won 37 seats, the INLD two and three seats were won by Independents.

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli appointed the incharges of the 42 seats, which are represented by opposition MLAs in the present House.

These seats include Ambala City, Baroda, Julana, Dabwali, Sirsa, Adampur, Hisar, Garhi Sampla Kiloi, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Nuh and Panchkula.

Names of ministers Vipul Goel, Gaurav Gautam, Rao Narbir Singh, Ranbir Gangwa, Mahipal Dhanda, Krishan Kumar Bedi, Arti Singh Rao and Shruti Choudhry figure among the incharges. However, senior minister Anil Vij's name was missing from the list.

Among other things, the legislators will work on the grassroots level to strengthen the party, identify fresh development needs and resolve public grievances, the party sources said.