Haryana BJP delegation to visit Nuh on Wednesday; AAP too says it will visit, writes to DGP

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) A delegation of the BJP's Haryana unit will visit Nuh on Wednesday and take stock of the situation in the district which witnessed communal clashes last week over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta said a delegation of his party will visit the "violence-affected people of Mewat area" the same day.

According to the BJP's state unit release, the ruling party delegation will be led by Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar and will also comprise Haryana Minister Banwari Lal and some party MLAs.

The delegation will visit many places in Nuh and take stock of the situation after talking to the people there, it said.

On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of the Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district, police said.

Citing the curfew imposed in the area and security concerns, a senior police officer said the delegation was stopped at Rojka Meo village.

On Sunday, police stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from entering violence-affected villages near Nuh district, citing prohibitory orders.

Meanwhile, AAP's Sushil Gupta, in a tweet, said, "I, along with leaders of AAP Haryana will visit Mewat on Wednesday, August 9 at 2 pm to express our solidarity with violence-affected people of Mewat and make an appeal to restore peace, mutual trust and communal harmony." Gupta also wrote a letter to Haryana's Director General of Police.

In a letter, he said, "I, along with other senior leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party will be visiting violence-affected people of Mewat area on August 9 at 2 pm to express our solidarity with them and at the same time make an appeal to all people in the area to restore peace, mutual trust and communal harmony".

"We also assure you the programme will be carried out in a peaceful and orderly manner," Gupta wrote in the letter.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh and spread to Gurugram.

Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the "failure" of the BJP-JJP government. PTI SUN NSD NSD