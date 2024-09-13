Haryana: BJP leader Karan Dev Kamboj joins Congress

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Former Haryana minister Karan Dev Kamboj, who recently stepped down as OBC Morcha chief of the BJP's state unit after being denied a ticket to contest next month's assembly polls, quit the saffron party on Friday and joined the Congress.

Kamboj was eyeing a ticket from either the Radaur or the Indri seats.

He joined the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, a statement said.

Kamboj last week claimed that the BJP rewarded many new entrants and turncoats with tickets while ignoring those who had worked for the party for years.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda alleged that the BJP, through its decisions and policies, had made it clear that it harboured anti-SC and anti-OBC mentality.

"That is why its biggest OBC leader (Kamboj) had to leave the party," Hooda said.

The entry of Kamboj and his supporters will further strengthen the Congress, he said.

"Together, we will form such a government that will respect all communities and every section and make Haryana the number one state of the country in development," Hooda added.

Bhan said that with the joining of leaders such as Kamboj, "it is certain that BJP will be wiped out in the entire Haryana".

According to the statement, Kamboj said, "The ruling party has left no opportunity to insult the OBC community. The BJP only wants to get the votes of OBCs but does not want to give them rights. Therefore, this time in the elections, Dalits and backward classes will unite and break the arrogance of the BJP and form a Congress government with a huge majority." Polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the votes counted on October 8. PTI SUN SZM