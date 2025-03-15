Haryana: BJP leader shot dead in Sonipat over land dispute

Chandigarh: A local BJP leader was shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Jawahar, president of BJP's Mundlana Mandal in Sonipat, officials said.

The unknown assailant allegedly opened fire on Jawahar on Friday night.

CCTV footage showed Jawahar entering a shop to save his life even as the attacker chased him and shot him dead, police said.