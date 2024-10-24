Haryana BJP Legislature Party holds talks ahead of swearing-in of MLAs

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) A meeting of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party was held here on Thursday evening, a day ahead of the oath ceremony of the newly elected MLAs.

The legislators met at the residence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here.

Speaking to reporters later, Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma said various issues related to development were discussed.

The chief minister discussed the work to be done in the first 100 days, she said, adding that talks were held on how to increase the pace of development in the state.

Newly elected members of the Haryana assembly will be administered the oath here on October 25.

Senior Congress leader and party MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian (80) is the Pro-Tem Speaker of the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly. He will administer the oath.

The election of the speaker and deputy speaker is also likely to be held on Friday.

In the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 8, the BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term by winning 48 seats, while the Congress won 37 seats.

The INLD won two seats and three Independents were also elected. PTI SUN IJT IJT