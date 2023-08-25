Haryana BJP MLA Abhe Singh Yadav raises air pollution issue in Assembly

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) BJP MLA in Haryana Abhe Singh Yadav on Friday raised in the Assembly the air pollution issue in his constituency and asked about the steps being taken by the government to prevent it.

During the Question Hour, he sought to know the air quality data in the Dholera crushing zone of the Nangal Chaudhary assembly segment during the last year and whether any study had been conducted in the affected area "on the impact of air pollution on the health of the citizens of surrounding villages".

He also asked whether there is any proposal under consideration to install any special device to arrest the polluting dust in this area.

In his reply, Environment Minister Kanwar Pal said the Haryana State Pollution Control Board monitors the ambient air quality of Narnaul through a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station installed at the Mini Secretariat of district Mahendragarh.

The board has also started monitoring the ambient air quality through a manual monitoring station at Dholera village of the constituency from July 2023 onward, he said.

The stone crusher owners and mining projects have been directed to regularly sprinkle water on the roads leading to stone crusher and mines, to suppress road dust, he said.

However, Abhe Yadav appeared dissatisfied on being told that water samples had also been collected from the area, and asked how could these help in analysing air pollution.

During the Question Hour, ruling JJP MLA Naina Singh Chautala, who is a legislator from Badhra, asked the government why tubewell connections that run on electricity had not been released for those farmers who were holding solar tubewell connections.

Naina Chautala said that tubewells with solar connections were unable to lift water as groundwater in her constituency had gone down considerably.

Farmers are feeling betrayed, she said. PTI SUN IJT IJT