Haryana BJP MLAs to meet on Wednesday to elect state legislature party leader

Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) The meeting of the Haryana BJP MLAs to elect the state legislature party leader of the state will be held on Wednesday.

Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the state assembly polls, and is likely to be the CM choice.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are the central observers for the election of the state legislature party leader in Haryana.

The meeting, which will be held in Panchkula, will elect the state legislature party leader, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said.

The state legislature party leader will be the next chief minister.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state. PTI SUN KSS KSS