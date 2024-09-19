Haryana: BJP promises monthly Rs 2,100 for women, scooters for female students, 2 lakh govt jobs

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Eyeing a third consecutive term in Haryana, the BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the assembly polls, promising a Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women, two lakh government jobs, scooter for college-going female students in rural areas and a guaranteed government job for 'Agniveers'.

Besides, it also promised to build 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas if it is voted to power in the the October 5 assembly elections.

Polling for the 90-seat assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda released the 'sankalp patra' at Rohtak in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers M L Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and the party's poll manifesto committee head O P Dhankar.

The party also promised to purchase 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP). The BJP government in Haryana was already buying 14 crops at MSP. And last month, the state cabinet approved a proposal of buying 10 more crops at MSP.

Facing opposition flak over short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath, Nadda said there will be a guarantee of government job for every Agniveer hailing from Haryana.

Among the 20 main points in the manifesto, the BJP promised Rs 2,100 per month for all women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna and a scooter for college-going female students in rural areas under Avwal Balika Yojna. The ruling party said two lakh government jobs will be given to the youth without 'kharchi-parchi', a reference to the alleged corruption prevailing earlier under the Congress regime.

All those youth who pass Common Eligibility Test, but cannot get job within a year, will get Rs 9,000 per month in lieu of 100 hours of work under Saksham Yuva Yojana for the next two years, says the manifesto.

A menstrual health policy will be implemented in state government offices under which female employees will be given leave on the day of their choice in a month.

The ruling BJP also said it will give cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Grihni Yojna, under which BPL and antyodaya families in the state get these in the recently started scheme.

The BJP has promised, if it returns to power, its government will guarantee loans up to Rs 25 lakh for all OBC entrepreneurs, in addition to the Mudra scheme, as per manifesto.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said Haryana has marched on the path of progress during the BJP-led government. "You will clearly see Haryana has changed and the difference is visible, " he said referring to corruption and scams which allegedly took place during previous regimes.

The party promised to frame strict laws to check drug menace, make stringent laws for drug trafficking and related offences with a minimum imprisonment of 10 years which may be extended to life term and a fine of at least Rs 5 lakh.

NDPS Fast track courts will be set up in all districts, the party promised.

O P Dhankar said there is something in the manifesto for every section.

Chief Minister Saini said special attention has been given to the poor, youth, farmers and women. District-specific announcements also find a mention in the manifesto.

Full scholarships for Haryana students belonging to the OBC and SC communities in any government medical and engineering colleges in the country will be given, the BJP manifesto states.

The BJP has also promised free dialysis in government hospitals and diagnosis in all hospitals.

Rapid rail transport system will be started from Delhi to Palwal, Dharuhera, Rohtak and Panipat with the centre's assistance, said Nadda.

The party further promised the start of inter-city express metro service between Faridabad and Gurugram.

It also promised setting up 10 industrial cities on the line of Industrial Model Township Kharkhoda, and said industrialists will be given special incentive for giving 50,000 jobs to local youths in every city.

The party also promised employment opportunities for 5 lakh youths and monthly stipend through the National Apprenticeship Promotion scheme.

According to the manifesto, the party will set up welfare boards for backward classes (36 biradari) while sports nurseries will come up in every district for Olympic Games.

Tourism was also the focus in the manifesto with the party promising an Aravalli Jungle Safari of international level in south Haryana.

Under Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojna, the BJP promise to give a financial assistance of Rs 81,000. The BJP promised to launch Kalpana Chawla scholarship scheme for giving Rs 1 lakh to women pursuing undergraduate and post graduate studies in engineering and science.

The party also promised to raise the strength of women personnel in state police force from 15 percent to 25 percent.

Among the promises for farmers include an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers who sow crops other than paddy and a law to ensure punishment for those who sell fake fertilizers, seeds and pesticides will be implemented.

As a measure to check stubble burning, farmers will be given an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre.

Every child of martyred soldier will be given a scholarship of Rs 60,000 per year from Class 6 to 12, Rs 72,000 till graduation and Rs 96,000 per year till post-graduation.

A 700-bedded government hospital to be set up in Gurugram while a world class global Fin Tech hub will also be set up while an industrial park will be set up in Rohtak for manufacturing of electronic vehicle parts. PTI SUN/CHS VSD TIR TIR