Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Haryana BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala was admitted to a private hospital in Hisar after his car hit a roadside tree in the Bhiwani district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in Sherpura village.

Barala's aide said He was returning to Hisar after holding a poll campaign in the Loharu assembly segment. PTI CHS NSD NSD