Haryana BJP's core group reviews progress of membership campaign

Gurugram, Jan 24 (PTI) Haryana BJP’s core group held a meeting here on Friday and reviewed progress of membership campaign and organisational elections.

State President Mohan Lal Badoli presented the agenda of the meeting. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also gave information about the steps taken by the government in public interest.

In the meeting, in-depth discussion on the Constitution Pride Campaign was also held. The campaign will run for a whole year. Meanwhile, programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will also continue.

"So far, 44 lakh people have become BJP members in Haryana and 41,000 have been made active members. The promises made by BJP in the manifesto for the assembly elections will be fully implemented. Some promises have been fulfilled and the government will also fulfill the remaining,” Bardoli said.

On the question on Delhi Assembly elections, Badoli said that workers from Haryana are on duty in 32 assemblies of Delhi.

Talking about municipal corporation elections, he said that there is a double engine government in Haryana and a triple engine government will be formed in the corporation also.

After the meeting, Rewari cyclist Mahesh Kumar, who started a cycle journey from Rewari to Hong Kong was also honored by CM Saini. PTI COR NB NB