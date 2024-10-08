Haryana: BJP's Devender Attri defeats Cong's Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan by 32 votes

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri won the Uchana Kalan seat in Haryana by a margin of just 32 votes, as per the Election Commission.

Attri defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate and former IAS officer Brijendra Singh.

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala, who was the outgoing MLA from Uchana seat, was at the fifth spot.

Attri polled 48,968 votes while Congress party's Singh, who is the son of former union minister Birender Singh, secured 48,936 votes. Chautala got 7,950 votes.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday. PTI CHS SUN VSD NB