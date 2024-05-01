Haryana: BJP's Ranjit Chautala, Cong's Selja, INLD's Abhay Chautala file nominations for LS polls

Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Chautala, Congress' Kumari Selja and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala were among the prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers on Wednesday for the May 25 Lok Sabha polls.

Ranjit Chautala, who joined the BJP last month, is contesting from Hisar.

Congress general secretary and former Union minister Selja is contesting from the Sirsa (reserve) seat while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has entered the fray from the Kurukshetra seat.

Among other candidates who filed their nominations on Wednesday include BJP's Banto Kataria from Ambala (reserve) and Congress' Satpal Brahmachari from Sonipat seats.

Ranjit Chautala was accompanied by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while Selja was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Birender Singh and Kiran Choudhary.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accompanied Banto Kataria, wife of former Union minister late Rattan Lal Kataria.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan accompanied Brahmachari in Sonipat.

In Kurukshetra, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal was present when Abhay Chautala filed his nomination papers.

Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Rahul Yadav Fazilpuriya filed his nomination papers from the Gurugram seat.

The nomination process for the ten Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, for which polling will be held on May 25, began on Monday.

The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9. PTI SUN MNK MNK