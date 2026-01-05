Haryana: Blast at Nuh gun store triggers panic; one injured

Gurugram, Jan 5 (PTI) A massive explosion at Satyam Gun House, located in the Nuh city, triggered panic in the area on Monday, police said.

A Faridabad resident, Kallu, who works as a gun cleaner and was present at the shop at the time of the incident, suffered minor injuries, they added.

Following the explosion, the gun store caught fire. After getting information, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. The fire was subsequently brought under control, an official said.

It is being presumed that the blast was triggered during handling of explosive material or some gun-related malfunction. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, police said.

A spokesperson of Nuh police said an explosion occurred on Monday at Satyam Gun House in Nuh, and the incident is being investigated by the bomb disposal squad and forensics.

The owner of the gun house, Tahir, said the explosion is suspected to have been caused due to bursting of an air gun cylinder. PTI COR ARB ARB