Haryana: Blood donation camp held on birth anniversary of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack

Karnal, May 1 (PTI) A blood donation camp was organised in Haryana’s Karnal on Thursday on the 27th birth anniversary of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among the 26 killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Narwal's mother and wife Himanshi broke into tears as tributes were being paid to the Naval officer.

The camp was organised by Karnal-based NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists. Various speakers while addressing the gathering said the late officer dedicatedly served his nation while in service and will continue to live in everyone's hearts forever.

One of the speakers, referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, said while terrorists shed blood of the innocent people, but through this blood donation camp many lives will be saved.

BJP MLA from Karnal Jagmohan Anand was also present.

Married just about a week ago before the April 22 terror attack, Narwal and Himanshi were on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot the Naval officer at point blank. PTI SUN NB