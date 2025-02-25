Haryana: Bogie of passenger train derails in Nilokheri; all passengers safe

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) The bogie of a passenger train derailed at Nilokheri in Haryana's Karnal district on Tuesday though all the passengers were reported safe, officials said.

The passenger train was headed from Kurukshetra to Delhi when the incident took place, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said over phone from Karnal, adding that no report of injury to passengers has been received.

"When the train travelled barely 100 metres after halting at the Nilokheri railway station, a wheel of the fourth bogie from the rear came off the tracks. The train was stopped immediately," the GRP official said.

When asked what could be the reason behind the incident, the official said, "It could be a technical issue. The technical team of the Railways will be able to tell the exact cause after a probe." Rail traffic on the affected line has been impacted by the incident, which would be restored soon, he added.

