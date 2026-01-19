Haryana: Bomb hoax at 3 Ambala schools

Ambala, Jan 19 (PTI) Three schools here received bomb threat email on Monday after which the school authorities immediately informed the police and a thorough check was carried out, but nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

Police said a thorough search was conducted in the three schools -- two of them in Ambala Cantt and one in Ambala City, but nothing suspicious was found.

Ambala Cantt SHO Jatinder Dhillon said, "a thorough search was conducted, but nothing suspicious was found." "We are investigating the matter," he said.

Earlier on Friday, bomb threat emails were sent to the Ambala Deputy Commissioner's office and the Mini Secretariat in Kurukshetra district prompting authorities to initiate a thorough search.

After the search, officials reported that nothing suspicious was found, confirming that it was a hoax.