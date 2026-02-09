Haryana: Bomb threat to Panchkula court complex proved hoax

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) The district court complex in Panchkula received a bomb threat email on Monday, triggering an evacuation and search operation, but nothing suspicious was found, police said.

They said upon receiving information about the threat, a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, accompanied by a heavy police force, were sent to the spot.

A thorough search was conducted of the court complex and adjoining area and nothing suspicious was found. "It was a hoax," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Dinesh Kumar said.

On Friday, a bomb threat email to the Ambala court complex had prompted a search operation, but nothing suspicious was found.

In recent weeks, several schools in Chandigarh, besides Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana, have received similar bomb threats which later turned out to be false.