Haryana: Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra begins in Nuh amid tight security

Nuh (Haryana), Jul 22 (PTI) The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year began here on Monday morning amid tight security arrangements.

The yatra started from Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, from where the devotees will proceed to Jhir Mandir in Ferozepur Jhirka here.

The yatra route spans over nearly 80 km and ends at Singar via the Jhir temple.

Before the start of the yatra here around 11 am, a large group of women reached the Nalhar Mahadev temple from Bhuteshwar temple here. They were accorded a warm welcome by members of the Muslim community at Tiranga Chowk.

Earlier in the morning, many devotees taking part in the yatra gathered at Radha Krishna temple in adjoining Gurugram's Sector 10 before leaving for the Nalhar temple.

The Haryana government has beefed up security for the yatra and ordered suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours with effect from 6 pm Sunday.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric of a Gurugram mosque, died in the clashes that erupted when a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh on July 31 last year.

According to officials, over 2,000 personnel from police and paramilitary have been deployed in the district to ensure foolproof security for the yatra this time.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh had said on Sunday that security forces would be deployed along the procession route.

"We will keep a close eye on everyone through drones," Singh said.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata had told PTI on Sunday, "The situation is very peaceful, cordial ahead of the yatra and both communities (Hindus and Muslims) are ready to welcome it." Many welcome gates have been erected and food stalls set up for the members of the procession, he said.

Meanwhile, a mobile internet suspension was ordered by the government "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, among others.

On Sunday, a flag march was taken out in the district in the SP's presence.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chairman of All India Imam Organization, visited Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh on Sunday to appeal for peace.

Liquor shops will remain closed till the yatra is completed, according to an official order.