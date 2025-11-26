Haryana businessman bids Rs 1.17 crore for fancy vehicle number

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) A businessman has bid a whopping Rs 1.17 crore for a fancy vehicle number in Haryana.

The Badhra sub-division in Charkhi Dadri district fetched the highest bid amount for vehicle registration number 'HR-88-B-8888', official sources on Wednesday said.

They said the bid, which closed on Wednesday, was made during an online bidding process on the designated portal, with Rs 1,000 as the participation fee and Rs 10,000 as the security deposit.

They said that he has five days to deposit the bid money, after which the number will be allotted if the entire process is completed.

Contacted over the phone on Wednesday evening, the businessman, who is in his late 30s and did not wish to be named, said he hails from a village in Bhiwani district and his family now lives in another Haryana district.

He said that the reserve price or base price for the fancy number was Rs 50,000 and he had not expected to go this far and make the highest bid of Rs 1.17 crore.

"I had not kept any specific amount in mind and liked the number and just went ahead," he said, adding he has not yet decided the vehicle for which the number will be used.

Asked if he has purchased the vehicle, he said, "We are figuring that out." Responding to a question, he said, "I was not expecting that this bid would generate such a hype." "We are in the transport business. We also have a software company and we are into developing a transport-related mobile app for commercial transportation and this business is in its early phase," he said.

Meanwhile, bidding high amounts for fancy numbers has also been witnessed in Chandigarh over the years.

This year, one of the fancy numbers was sold for over Rs 36 lakh. PTI SUN KSS KSS